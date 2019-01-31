Warren apartment complex experiences heating outages, burst pipes during dangerous temperatures

WARREN, Mich. - An apartment complex on Dequindre Road in Warren has been without heat for several days, residents claim.

That's just one of many problems at the Warren Manor Apartment Complex. One resident was collecting snow and letting it melt inside in order to flush his toilet.

In another building, Christian and Danielle Johnson said they have no heat in addition to having burst water pipes.

Sheltina Jackson, in another building, said there are problems with the heat at the worst possible times. She has been been heating her apartment with her stove.

Some apartment units have had ice forming on the inside of its windows.

Local 4 went to the leasing office to get answers, but the president of Roco Real Estate didn't answer, so Local 4 attempted to get answers at the company's office in Bloomfield Hills.

No one had answered there, either.

Officials with the city of Warren have been alerted of the complex's living conditions.

