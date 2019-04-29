Warren officer gets 9 staples in head after police chase suspect resists arrest, officials say

WARREN, Mich. - New dashcam video has been released after a police pursuit left a Warren officer injured.

The officer tried to stop a minivan around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at Nine Mile Road and Van Dyke, but the driver fled north and crashed at 12 Mile and Schoenherr roads, police said.

Officials said the Chrysler Town & Country minivan had been reported stolen from Center Line.

The minivan driver blew through stop signs and red lights, and sped through business and residential areas.

At the peak of the chase, seven police officers were involved, according to authorities.

The pursuit lasted about 10 minutes, and that's when the minivan crashed into a white Jeep Wrangler, police said. The woman driving the Jeep was not seriously injured, officials said.

The minivan driver resisted arrest by refusing to get out of the vehicle, police said. Officers said they had to pull him from the minivan.

"It's not worth it for them to have a pursuit and go through what this particular suspect went through last night," Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. "He's facing some heavy charges. If he would have pulled over, he would have been facing one charge, and that would have been the auto theft. Give it up. It's not worth yourself being seriously injured or killed, or a police officer being seriously injured, or some victim being seriously injured or killed. I can say that, but in most cases, people won't listen."

A Warren police officer was injured trying to pull the driver from the minivan, police said. The officer needed nine staples in his head, but he is expected to be OK, according to authorities.

The driver is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.