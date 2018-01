YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old boy who in the past has spoken about harming himself and was last seen with a gun.

Authorities said Kjahili Robinson left home Friday about 5:30 p.m. after an argument with his family. He was wearing a black North Face jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

