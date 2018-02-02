Washtenaw County school building on lockdown due to bomb threat on bathroom wall

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A Washtenaw County school building is on lockdown Friday after officials discovered a bomb threat on a bathroom wall.

The Washtenaw International Middle Academy and Washtenaw International High School are both on lockdown. The two schools share a building.

Ypsilanti Community Schools posted a message to parents that said a bomb threat was written on the wall of a boys' bathroom at Washtenaw International Middle Academy.

"In all such matters, we assume the threat to be credible then immediately begin lockdown procedures and investigation," the message said.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department is investigating the threat.

It's unclear how long the school will be on lockdown.

