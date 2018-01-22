WATCH: Day 5 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

LANSING, Mich. - Over 100 victims are expected to appear and speak during the sentencing hearing for former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who has plead guilty to several counts of sexual abuse and assault.

Nassar has plead guilty to abusing young girls for decades. His main sentencing hearing started on Tuesday and is expected to last at least four days with nearly 100 victims speaking.

LIVE STREAM: Sentencing, victim statements expected in Larry Nassar case

Below you'll find victim statements as they are being made. This list will be updated throughout the day. (Warning: Strong, disturbing language in videos)

Bailey Lorencen gave the defense attorneys a lashing for aggressively questioning young victims telling them they wasted their law degrees on a despicable man.

The defense attorney objected. The judge told the defense they should have thick enough skin to handle it.

“I even saw the two of you smile,” Lorencen said. “I am so confused by your career path and I do not respect you or your choices.”

Watch her statement below:

Valerie Webb said she began seeing Nassar when she was 10 years old and suffered a back injury.

“The so called ‘treatment’ never made my back feel better,” Webb said.

Watch her statement below:

Whitney Mergens said she felt lucky when they were able to get an appointment with Nassar.

“I quit gymnastics shortly after that,” Mergens said.

Watch her statement below:

Marta Stern said her childhood admiration of Nassar led her to becoming a physical therapist.

“You are supposed to be able to implicitly trust a doctor; instead you broke ethical codes, your Hippocratic Oath, as well as all universal precautions for your own twisted desire,” Stern said.

Watch her statement below:

