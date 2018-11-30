Waterford Township postal worker admits to stealing people's mail

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A local mail carrier is in trouble after police said he stole mail from customers for two years. He recently got caught cashing in Visa cards that didn’t belong to him.

Stopping by the Waterford Township mailbox is a weekly routine for Vicki Moore.

“Probably once or twice a week,” Moore said.

But she’s now rethinking that after hearing about the thefts.

According to authorities, mail carrier Olugbemisola Akinruli stole mail that was delivered at this location.

Police said they got a tip in September from a customer who claimed he never received his AT&T Visa gift card. AT&T told the customer it was redeemed at a CVS store nearby. Surveillance video showed the mail worker using the card.

Police interviewed Akinruli in October. He told them he did steal the mail and has been doing so for the last two years. Moore said she can’t believe it.

“No, not at all. I thought it was safe here. It’s very local for me, so it’s handy," Moore said. "But still, in the back of my mind, I’ll be thinking about it."



