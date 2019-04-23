Waymo to open autonomous vehicle factory in Detroit

DETROIT - Waymo, Google's self-driving car company, will build a new factory in Detroit.

Waymo announced in January that the company was looking to build a factory to build autonomous vehicles in Southeast Michigan. On Tuesday, the company announced they have picked Detroit as the location.

"We will partner with American Axle & Manufacturing to repurpose an existing facility, bringing a workforce back to an area where jobs in the automotive industry were recently lost," Waymo said in a blog post. "We’re thrilled to join Detroit’s vibrant community, helping to play a role in the future of the automotive industry in the city that started it all."

“By choosing to establish its new facility in Detroit, Waymo is continuing the city’s momentum and further cementing Michigan as a leader in mobility and the epicenter of advanced automotive manufacturing,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “More and more Silicon Valley companies are looking to grow in Michigan as they realize the competitive advantages Michigan has to offer: high-tech engineering resources, top-notch research and design, and a highly skilled workforce matched with a low cost of living and low cost of doing business. We are pleased to welcome Waymo to Detroit and look forward to working with the company as it moves forward and brings jobs to Michigan residents.”

Mayor Mike Duggan shared, “Today’s announcement by Waymo shows that the City of Detroit remains at the center of the future of the auto industry. Waymo could have located the world’s first 100% dedicated Level 4 autonomous vehicle factory anywhere. We deeply appreciate the confidence John Krafcik and the Waymo team are showing in the Motor City.”

In January, Waymo said it will be the world’s first factory dedicated “100 percent” to the mass production of Level 4 autonomous vehicles. The state said the $13.6 million project will create 100 new jobs and potentially 300 more later.

