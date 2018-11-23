Wayne County deputy fatally shoots inmate on I-94 near I-75 in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - A Wayne County deputy fatally shot an inmate Friday on I-94 near I-75 in Downtown Detroit, officials said.

The shooting happened at 4:25 p.m. on the westbound I-94 ramp to I-75, officials said.

Michigan State Police announced the inmate was killed and the deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other suspects were involved, and there is no danger to the community, state police said.

Detectives are heading to the scene to investigate the shooting.

All lanes of westbound I-94 are closed. The left and right shoulders are also blocked.

