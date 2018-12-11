Wayne County man charged in illegal killing of bull elk

LANSING, Mich. - A 60-year-old Taylor resident has been charged with the illegal killing of a bull elk, after an investigation by Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and police in Otsego County.

The incident occurred Saturday, south of Vanderbilt.

The name of the man is not being released pending his arraignment in Otsego County District Court.

The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine of $2,000.

In addition, mandatory penalties include $5,000 restitution for the animal, more for an antlered elk, and hunting privileges being revoked for 15 years on a first offense.

At about 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Otsego County dispatchers received a tip about the elk poaching. The information was forwarded to conservation officers operating the DNR’s Report All Poaching line (800-292-7800).

A Michigan State Police trooper and an Otsego County Sheriff’s deputy were able to locate the carcass of the elk, the crossbow used to kill the animal and the suspect.

“Without the public’s help, this case might not have been solved,” said Sgt. Mark DePew of the DNR.

“The information we received led to a positive outcome in this investigation.”

Meanwhile, conservation officers are continuing their investigation into a November elk poaching case in Montmorency County. In that incident, two bull elk carcasses were discovered on Saturday, Nov. 17, off Montmorency County Road 622, near Roth Road.

The location is situated about 7 miles north of Atlanta, just south of Clear Lake State Park. The animals appeared to have been shot Thursday, Nov. 15, the opening day of the firearm deer hunting season.

Anyone with information regarding the November elk poaching should call the DNR Gaylord Customer Service Center at 989-732-3541 or the 24-hour DNR Report All Poaching line at 800-292-7800. Information can be left anonymously; monetary rewards may be offered for information that leads to the arrest of violators.



