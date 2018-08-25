Wayne State University opens $111 million student apartment complex

DETROIT - When many people think of a college dorm room, they think of small twin-sized beds and not much space.

But Wayne State University's new Anthony Wayne Apartment complex aims to change that idea.

Wayne State University has long been considered a commuter campus, but that is changing as hundreds of students are moving in to the brand new facility. The Anthony Wayne Apartments are loaded with the essentials, and it's a step up from the cramped and cluttered dorms people are used to.

"This is the first time I've had a kitchen," said third-year civil engineering student Charlie Rich. "I always ate in cafeteria. I'm glad to make my own food this semester."

For years, it's been difficult for students to find housing on campus. Many relied on temporary housing. Now, the Anthony Wayne Apartments adds 400 beds to the campus.

"New concept, furnished, full-size fridge, bed, dishwasher, microwave," said Timothy Michael, the associate vice president of student services. "Everything they're used to at home."

Getting into any room is a two-step process -- students swipe their ID card and then enter a PIN before the door can unlock.

The complex sits on 2.5 acres and stands 11 stories tall.

"It seems really new," said Kevin Livingstone, junior public health. "Other dorms aren't as new and furnished as this one."

About 1,250 freshmen will be living on campus for the 2018-19 school year -- a record for Wayne State University.

Classes begin Wednesday.

A second phase of construction will add 800 beds to the building and is expected to be completed next summer.

