Wayne-Westland Community Schools closed Tuesday due to social media threat

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Wayne-Westland Community Schools will be closed Tuesday due to social media threats of a school shooting, officials announced.

Here is the full message posted on the district's Facebook page:

"No school Feb. 27, 2018

"Today, Wayne Westland schools in conjunction with law enforcement as well as county and state officials has spent the majority of our day investigating several threats that have been posted on social media. As we continue to investigate with layers of law enforcement we have decided to cancel school for the entire district on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 to ensure the safety and security of our children, staff and buildings.

"Parents and families, we need your help. These threats are coming from someone's social media account and we need your assistance to ensure that it is not coming from your home. Please check your child's Snapchat, text messages and any other social media accounts to ensure it is not coming from yours. If you see any messages or receive information regarding the threats, do not forward or repost any of these messages. Call the police immediately. We will be working with law enforcement throughout the night and day tomorrow to ensure all buildings are safe.

"We apologize for any inconvenience, but hope you can appreciate the extra safety measures being taken. While I understand that many want to know what is going on in real time. This is not possible during an active investigation, so please bear with us as we work with law enforcement to address and stabilize these threats. You will receive a message from me tomorrow about classes on Wednesday, February 28, 2018."

