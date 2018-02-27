Wayne-Westland Community Schools forced to close after threats on social media

WESTLAND, Mich. - Wayne-Westland Community Schools district leaders held a meeting Monday night to discuss the problem of school threats when it came a very real problem for their own district.

School children on social media made threats that got the attention of administrators. The threats prompted the administrators to cancel classes on Tuesday.

In a statement the district said "as we continue to investigate with layers of law enforcement we have decided to cancel school for the entire district on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 to ensure the safety and security of our children, staff and buildings."

The district made an appeal for more adult involvement, pleading for help from parents and families.

"These threats are coming from someone's social media account and we need your assistance to ensure that it is not coming from your home," the district's statement reads. "Please check your child's Snapchat, text messages and any other social media accounts to ensure it is not coming from yours."

The district is careful to ask parents not to repost any messages found and to call police immediately. The district also apologized for the inconvenience of closing schools.

It's not clear if classes will resume Wednesday.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.