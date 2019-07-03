'We On The Lodge Wit It': Viral Lodge Freeway donuts video inspires rap song

A video captured vehicles doing donuts on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit in June 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit rapper GmacCash is back at it.

Remember how he vented about the snow in February? Well, now he's released a new summer track in tribute to the viral video that shows vehicles doing donuts in the middle of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

"We On The Lodge Wit It" is appropriately titled. That's exactly what a woman on the now infamous video can be heard yelling.

Here's the song -- you are warned there is explicit language:

Yes that's our very own Evrod Cassimy and Jason Carr being sampled in the beginning of the song.

The shocking freeway video, which went viral quickly on social media, showed illegal stunt driving last weekend on the Lodge Freeway. Earlier this week, Detroit police Chief James Craig announced a man from Canton Township who appeared in the video has been arrested.

Police also identified six additional cars in the video.

Here's the video:

