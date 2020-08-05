Roost rings: Large groups of birds spotted on Metro Detroit radar

It’s a bird, it’s a plane -- no, it’s a lot of birds!

You’ve seen random things pop up on radar over the years, including fish-flies, which takeover Metro Detroit in June.

Now, the radar has gone to the birds. Local 4′s Paul Gross noticed these things called “Roost Rings” on radar, popping up over Southern Ontario and Monroe County.

“These rings are large groups of birds waking up at dawn and flying away in all directions,” Paul said on Twitter. Check it out below: