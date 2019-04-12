Woman crashed car after noticing spider riding with her, New York police say

A woman crashed her car Wednesday after noticing a spider in the driver's area, police said. (Town of Cairo New York Police Department)

CAIRO, N.Y. - A woman in upstate New York wrecked her vehicle in a crash Wednesday after noticing that a spider was riding with her, police said.

According to investigators, the woman panicked after spotting the spider in the driver's area. She suffered a leg injury.

"We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place," the Cairo Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "Lives depend on it."