West Detroit barricade situation: Man was never in house

DETROIT - Detroit police said a barricaded situation ended Monday morning with officers finding no one inside the home.

According to police, the situation started around 12:30 a.m. in the 15500 block of Freeland when a 26-year-old man allegedly assaulted his mother.

Police believed the man was inside the house by himself and that he was armed, although no shots were fired.

Officers later entered the home and found the man not inside. In fact, no one was inside the house.

Police are still looking for their suspect. He has been identified as Darnell Stevenson. Police provided the photo above.

