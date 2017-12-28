Western Michigan University cheerleader killed in Detroit drive-by shooting

DETROIT - A college freshman was gunned down on Detroit's east side just days before his 19th birthday.
Damond Carpenter, a Detroit native, was the victim of a drive-by shooting Friday night near Morang Avenue and Cadieux Road.
Carpenter is a cheerleader at Western Michigan University.
Friends and loved ones gathered at the scene Wednesday night to honor Carpenter.
"When he left, I said, 'You be careful on these streets,'" said Richard Carpenter, the victim's grandfather. "I want to remember him like that. He was a happy-go-lucky child, and I loved him, and I will always do that."
Carpenter was home on holiday break.
