TOLEDO, Ohio - A Westland man allegedly raped two Ohio women he was supposed to be taking on dates, police said.

According to WNWO-Toledo, Terrell Wynn, 30, raped two women on separate occasions. He went to Ohio, picked the women up and took them to secluded locations, where he allegedly sexually assaulted them, court records showed.

Wynn was arraigned Monday, and his bond was set at $1 million.

