Westland postal employee stops $4,000 scam

WESTLAND, Mich. - A U.S. Postal Service employee is reminding us you don't have to have a heroic job to help your neighbors.

After 20 years in the post office, Nina Jones has done just about everything -- especially after what happened Thursday morning, when a customer came in and she felt something wasn't right.

"I could tell she was nervous," Jones said. "It just felt off."

The customer was an 87-year-old woman who was trying to send $4,000 overnight to New Mexico. Jones said she gave her different names and answers, and when questioned, she said people had been calling and threatening her to get money fast.

The scammer was threatening to hurt her, and when Jones convinced her it was a scam, the woman went to the police station and filed a report.

The could-have-been victim doesn't want to be identified. Her son said the scammer was relentless.

"They would not stop hounding her -- 20 calls a day," he said.

The U.S. Post Office held a special ceremony awarding Jones with the postmaster general hero award.

"No, I'm not a hero," Jones said. "I was just taking care of our customers."

At the very least, she may be a hero to the woman who still has her money.

If you suspect a fraud, contact your local police department. You can also contact the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

