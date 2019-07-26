Wheels stolen from mother's wheelchair on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A mother who was injured in a shooting and depends on a wheelchair can't believe someone would target her after all she's been through.

Brittany Bradley's wheelchair was stolen and damaged. She recovered the chair itself, but the tires are still missing. Bradley was injured in 2017 when she got caught in the crossfire on Detroit's west side when as arrived to her son's babysitters house; she was shot six times.

She spent months in a hospital, lost her leg and went through 36 surgeries. She did not lose her positivity.

"I'm frustrated because I'm already limited in the things I can do and then my chair gets stolen," Bradley said.

She said she had left the chair on her porch and went for a short ride with her friend to a store.

"Sometimes I get tired and I said, 'I won't take the chair since I'm not getting out of the car,'" she said.

Within the 30 minutes she was gone, someone took the chair and dumped it around the corner from her house with the back wheels missing.

"You really don't have no morals. That was heartless, you really wasn't thinking about me and my situation," she said.

Bradley survived the shooting and is raising her son. She lives independently and remains optimistic she'll get through this obstacle, too.

"Nothing can stop me because I got God on my side and end of the day, he will always protect me and keep me strong," she said.

If you would like to help Bradley, you can contact her via email at: bbradley357@gmail.com

