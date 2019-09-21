Woman alleges doctor sexually assaulted her at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A woman is accusing a doctor of sexually assaulting her at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield.

Lori McKee said Vivek Loomba sexually assaulted her when she visited the hospital for back pain.

McKee alleges Loomba started touching her without a nurse practitioner in the room.

"He takes his hand, and he totally cups my breast and, like, moves it," McKee said.

McKee claims Loomba continued to touch her inappropriately until she moved, and he backed away.

"I'm embarrassed about this whole situation because I'm a nurse. I'm supposed to recognize what's right and what's wrong, but I trusted him," she said.

McKee fears there may be other victims.

"Yesterday, I cried all day. I have problems sleeping, so I wake up in the middle of the night with panic attacks," she said.

Authorities can't find Loomba, who has been accused of assault by other people, as well.

