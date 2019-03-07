Woman alleges singer R. Kelly had sex with her at Detroit hotel when she was 13

R. Kelly performs during the Buffet Tour in Chicago in May, 2016.

DETROIT - A woman said R. Kelly had sex with her at a Detroit hotel in 2001, when she was 13 years old.

Detroit police said they are aware of the allegations.

The R&B singer was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse last month in connection with other alleged situations. Kelly repeatedly denied allegations against him during an interview this week that, at times, got heated.

It's not the first time the singer has been in the spotlight for alleged sexual abuse.

Jurors acquitted Kelly in 2008 of child pornography charges stemming from a video prosecutors alleged showed Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13.

