Woman babysitting 2 young children stabs neighbor at Orion Township apartment complex, police say

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 38-year-old woman from Orion Township was taken into custody after stabbing a 54-year-old man Saturday.

According to authorities, the incident happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Casemer Road. Police were called to the area on a report of a woman who had stabbed someone with a knife.

Police found the woman walking down Casemer Road and took her into custody.

Authorities said the woman was babysitting two small children that night and one of the children ran to a neighbor for help. The neighbor secured the child inside her apartment and went to check on the second child when the woman came into the hallway with two knives and threatened the neighbor.

Police said the neighbor fled back to her apartment and locked the door.

The 54-year-old victim had suffered a laceration to his arm. Police said he heard a woman yelling and screaming in the apartment hallway. When he opened the door to his residence, he said, the woman was holding two knives, yelling and stabbing his neighbor's door.

The man alleges the woman told him she was going to kill everyone before he reportedly grabbed her arms, causing her to drop the knives. During a struggle, the woman allegedly got hold of a knife and cut the man's arm. Another resident at the apartment complex heard the fight and pulled the woman off the man, police said, and the woman ran away.

The woman is currently at the Oakland County Jail, where she was lodged on charges of felonious assault and child endangerment.

