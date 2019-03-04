Woman charged for using fake $20 bill to buy soda at McDonald's in Bloomfield Township, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was charged for using a fake $20 bill to buy a soda at a McDonald's restaurant in Bloomfield Township, police said.

Airyana Macias, 25, of Waterford Township, went through the drive-thru Jan. 9 at the McDonald's at 2209 Telegraph Road, police said.

The manager said Macias used the fake bill to buy a soda and got more than $18 in change.

She returned the next day and tried to use another fake bill, but was recognized by an employee, according to authorities.

Macias was later arrested and charged with larceny. She was arraigned at 48th District Court and is scheduled to return to court Thursday.

A fake $20 bill used at McDonald's in Bloomfield Township, according to officials. (WDIV)

