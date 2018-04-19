Woman found passed out with children in car outside Redford Township dollar store

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was found passed out Wednesday with children in her car outside a dollar store in Redford Township, police said.

The woman was found in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Six Mile Road near Beech Daly Road. She was taken into custody as police try to figure out what happened.

Officials said someone called 911 after seeing the woman slumped over her steering wheel with four children in the car trying to wake her up.

Officers surrounded the Chrysler Sebring, which was parked over the yellow lines in the middle of the parking lot.

"It's like she barely made it into the store parking lot," resident Kisha White said.

Police arrested the 42-year-old woman and found two young boys, a girl and an infant inside the car. They were all removed by officials as they tried to figure out what caused the woman to lose consciousness.

Investigators are trying to determine if her condition was caused by a medical emergency, drugs or alcohol.

"Who knows what it is, but she had those kids in the car," White said. "She could have had a tragic accident, a very bad outcome."

The children are safe. Police wouldn't say if the women is their mother, but witnesses said while she was dozing behind the wheel, one child went inside the buy some items. By the time he returned, the children couldn't wake the woman, witnesses said.

"What was wrong with her?" White asked. "What impaired her judgment? What had her to the point that she was slumped over?"

Police are still searching for answers to those questions, but the situation was serious enough that the woman was placed in handcuffs and the Sebring was impounded.

