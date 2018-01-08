Woman with mental illness missing after no-show to dinner date with parents

DETROIT - Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman who was supposed to meet her parents at a Tim Horton's near Hancock Street and Cass around 6 p.m. Saturday, but never showed.

Detroit police said when Carolee Mason's parents showed up to the restaurant, it was closed and their daughter was nowhere to be found.

Mason's parents said they are concerned because she suffers from mental illness.

Police said Mason is otherwise in good physical condition.

Anyone with information on Mason's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5300.

