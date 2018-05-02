Woman's dog stolen in broad daylight on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A Detroit woman said her dog was stolen in broad daylight after escaping from her yard on the city's west side.

The incident happened last weekend on St. Mary's Street, and the dog's owner hopes someone will recognize the thieves from surveillance video.

Lisa Cole said her 10-year-old dog, Paris, escaped from the backyard Saturday morning.

"I (was) calling her, and I went up and down the streets and I couldn't find her," Cole said. "So I panicked and drove around."

But something told Cole to check her security camera, and when she did, she saw what happened to Paris.

"Someone was down at that corner ... a couple of houses down, and had picked her up," Cole said. "I was, like, 'They took my baby. I can't believe it. They took my baby.' I don't have children. That's my baby."

Surveillance video shows Paris walking from the home, and minutes later, a white car pulling up. One person got out of the car and tried to call for Paris while another person got out and grabbed the dog before the car took off.

"It just killed me because if I would have known that someone is driving off and taking her, that would have been my first reaction than to just look around in the neighborhood," Cole said.

She hopes the video will bring her dog back, but in the meantime, she has a message for the thieves.

"Just bring her back," Cole said. "You don't even have to bring her back to this house. Just drop her off on the corner. She knows her way home. I don't even want to talk about it. I just want my dog back."

Police are investigating the case. Cole said Paris has a collar on, but the thieves might have removed it. She is offering a reward if someone helps find Paris.

