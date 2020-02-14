18ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

18ºF

World

Passengers stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns begin disembarking in Cambodia

No cases confirmed on ship

Tags: Cambodia, Coronavirus, National, World, International, Health, Good Health, Cruise, Quarantine, MS Westerdam, Holland America
The Westerdam cruise ship, owned by Holland America Line, is docked at the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. The Westerdam, turned away by four Asian and Pacific governments due to virus fears, anchored Thursday off Cambodia for health checks on its 2,200 passengers and crew. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
The Westerdam cruise ship, owned by Holland America Line, is docked at the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. The Westerdam, turned away by four Asian and Pacific governments due to virus fears, anchored Thursday off Cambodia for health checks on its 2,200 passengers and crew. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia – Passengers who have been stuck on a cruise ship amid concerns about the coronavirus are disembarking the ship Thursday night.

The Associated Press reports that the passengers have begun getting off the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Cambodia.

Prime Minister Hun Sen is handing out flowers to welcome the nearly 1,500 passengers who have been trapped.

Holland America’s MS Westerdam has had no reports of the coronavirus on board, yet no country would let it dock.

Some Michigan residents are among the passengers who couldn’t leave the ship.

Click here to read more about the coronavirus

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: