Passengers stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns begin disembarking in Cambodia

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia – Passengers who have been stuck on a cruise ship amid concerns about the coronavirus are disembarking the ship Thursday night.

The Associated Press reports that the passengers have begun getting off the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Cambodia.

Prime Minister Hun Sen is handing out flowers to welcome the nearly 1,500 passengers who have been trapped.

Holland America’s MS Westerdam has had no reports of the coronavirus on board, yet no country would let it dock.

Some Michigan residents are among the passengers who couldn’t leave the ship.