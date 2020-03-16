Canada is closing its borders to non-citizens amid coronavirus outbreak

TORONTO – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country’s border to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he also said Americans will be exempted from the border ban.

Trudeau announced the move outside his residence, where he is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus. He added that he will restrict flights to Canada to airports in four major cities.

The Canadian government is also mandating air carriers to screen passengers with symptoms of the novel coronavirus out of lines so they don't board planes home.

He said the country is taking “increasingly aggressive steps” to keep everyone safe.