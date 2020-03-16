45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

45ºF

World

Canada is closing its borders to non-citizens amid coronavirus outbreak

Americans exempted from ban, Trudeau says

Tags: Canada, Coronavirus, Border, United States, Canadian, Justin Trudeau, Windsor, US, COVID-19, Pandemic, International, World, News
Minister of Health Patty Hajdu looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday March 11, 2020. Canada is announcing $1 billion ($730 million) in funding to help health-care workers cope with the increasing number of new cases of coronavirus and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minister of Health Patty Hajdu looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday March 11, 2020. Canada is announcing $1 billion ($730 million) in funding to help health-care workers cope with the increasing number of new cases of coronavirus and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country’s border to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he also said Americans will be exempted from the border ban.

Trudeau announced the move outside his residence, where he is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus. He added that he will restrict flights to Canada to airports in four major cities.

The Canadian government is also mandating air carriers to screen passengers with symptoms of the novel coronavirus out of lines so they don't board planes home.

He said the country is taking “increasingly aggressive steps” to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.