Green. Yellow. Red. Quarantined neighbors looking after each other with window message
Here’s something that’s been trending around the globe for people who are quarantined and want to know how neighbors are doing, specifically elderly neighbors.
- Green paper in the window means everything is good.
- Yellow means the person needs help with an errand.
- Red means they are suffering an emergency and need help.
Have you seen this trend in your neighborhood?
