Green. Yellow. Red. Quarantined neighbors looking after each other with window message

Green paper in a window means "all good."
Here’s something that’s been trending around the globe for people who are quarantined and want to know how neighbors are doing, specifically elderly neighbors.

  • Green paper in the window means everything is good.
  • Yellow means the person needs help with an errand.
  • Red means they are suffering an emergency and need help.

Have you seen this trend in your neighborhood?

