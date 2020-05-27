79ºF

World

Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on May 27

Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: May 26, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 55,104; Death toll now at 5,266

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 9:32 a.m. on May 27, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 5,618,829.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 1,681,793 cases
  2. Brazil - 391, 222 cases
  3. Russia - 370,680 cases
  4. United Kingdom - 266,602 cases
  5. Spain - 236,259 cases
  6. Italy - 230,555 cases
  7. France - 182,847 cases
  8. Germany - 181,524 cases
  9. Turkey - 158,762 cases
  10. India - 153,304 cases

Note: Brazil jumped from #3 to #2 in the world and India replaced Iran as #10 since last week’s reporting.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 351,146.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 98,933 deaths
  2. United Kingdom - 37,130 deaths
  3. Italy - 32,955 deaths
  4. France - 28,533 deaths
  5. Spain - 27,117 deaths
  6. Brazil - 24,512 deaths
  7. Belgium - 9,364 deaths
  8. Germany - 8,408 deaths
  9. Mexico - 8,134 deaths
  10. Iran - 7,564 deaths

Note: Brazil maintains its position as #6 in the world, but has reported an increase of more than 7,000 deaths since last week’s reporting. Mexico -- who was not included in the top 10 in the last two weeks -- has jumped ahead of Iran as #9.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

About the Author: