Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on May 27

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: May 26, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 55,104; Death toll now at 5,266

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 9:32 a.m. on May 27, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 5,618,829.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 1,681,793 cases Brazil - 391, 222 cases Russia - 370,680 cases United Kingdom - 266,602 cases Spain - 236,259 cases Italy - 230,555 cases France - 182,847 cases Germany - 181,524 cases Turkey - 158,762 cases India - 153,304 cases

Note: Brazil jumped from #3 to #2 in the world and India replaced Iran as #10 since last week’s reporting.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 351,146.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 98,933 deaths United Kingdom - 37,130 deaths Italy - 32,955 deaths France - 28,533 deaths Spain - 27,117 deaths Brazil - 24,512 deaths Belgium - 9,364 deaths Germany - 8,408 deaths Mexico - 8,134 deaths Iran - 7,564 deaths

Note: Brazil maintains its position as #6 in the world, but has reported an increase of more than 7,000 deaths since last week’s reporting. Mexico -- who was not included in the top 10 in the last two weeks -- has jumped ahead of Iran as #9.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

You can compare the data to last week’s report here.