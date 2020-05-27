Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on May 27
Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
LOCAL: May 26, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 55,104; Death toll now at 5,266
Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 9:32 a.m. on May 27, 2020.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 5,618,829.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 1,681,793 cases
- Brazil - 391, 222 cases
- Russia - 370,680 cases
- United Kingdom - 266,602 cases
- Spain - 236,259 cases
- Italy - 230,555 cases
- France - 182,847 cases
- Germany - 181,524 cases
- Turkey - 158,762 cases
- India - 153,304 cases
Note: Brazil jumped from #3 to #2 in the world and India replaced Iran as #10 since last week’s reporting.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 351,146.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 98,933 deaths
- United Kingdom - 37,130 deaths
- Italy - 32,955 deaths
- France - 28,533 deaths
- Spain - 27,117 deaths
- Brazil - 24,512 deaths
- Belgium - 9,364 deaths
- Germany - 8,408 deaths
- Mexico - 8,134 deaths
- Iran - 7,564 deaths
Note: Brazil maintains its position as #6 in the world, but has reported an increase of more than 7,000 deaths since last week’s reporting. Mexico -- who was not included in the top 10 in the last two weeks -- has jumped ahead of Iran as #9.
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
You can compare the data to last week’s report here.
Read our latest COVID-19 news here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.