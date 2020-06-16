Canada, US extend border restrictions to July 21

DETROIT – The United States and Canada have agreed to extend the border closure another 30 days, putting it in place until July 21, according to multiple reports.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Tuesday during a news conference.

Non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been banned since March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The border crossing ban began March 21 and was extended another 30 days in April.

The border was set to remain closed to non-essential travel through at least June 21, and now that is extended until July 21. Travel restrictions still do not apply to healthcare workers, trade and people going to and from work.

The country of Canada is nearing 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The country’s daily case count peaked at the beginning of May. The province of Quebec has been the hardest hit, according to the data, with the heavily populated Ontario province right behind.

In the more populated United States, cases are rising at vastly different paces depending on the state. More than 110,000 people have died from the virus in the U.S.

In Detroit, cases peaked in April. The city and the surrounding region was one of the hardest hit in the U.S. in March and April. The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21, seemingly making it easier to complete a renovation of the tunnel.

