Beginning Saturday Canadian-US border closed to all non-essential travel

DETROIT – The Canadian-US border closed Saturday to all non-essential traffic in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Both the United States and Canada agreed to shut down the border amid the ongoing pandemic that has killed thousands worldwide.

However, travel restrictions do not apply to healthcare workers, trade and people going to work.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the plan to close the border on Twitter earlier this week.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted.

Read more: