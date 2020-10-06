Michigan coronavirus cases up to 129,826; Death toll now at 6,838

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 129,826 as of Tuesday, including 6,838 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 903 new cases and 22 additional deaths, including seven from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state totals were 128,923 cases and 6,816 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have slightly increased in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent over the last 10 days. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last two weeks, but critical care data remains stable. Ventilator use is near its lowest point since tracking, dating back to April.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 884 on Monday, the highest since April 30. The state’s fatality rate is 5.3 percent. Michigan has reported 99,521 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 22,600 as of Monday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.9 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 7.4 million cases reported across the country. More than 210,300 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 35.5 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 1 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Aug. 30

Aug. 30 -- 539 new cases

Aug. 31 -- 451 new cases

Sept. 1 -- 718 new cases

Sept. 2 -- 524 new cases

Sept. 3 -- 685 new cases

Sept. 4 -- 982 new cases

Sept. 5 -- 838 new cases

Sept. 7 -- 1,156 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 8 -- 441 new cases

Sept. 9 -- 783 new cases

Sept. 10 -- 924 new cases

Sept. 11 -- 1,313 new cases

Sept. 12 -- 692 new cases

Sept. 14 -- 1,088 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 15 -- 571 new cases

Sept. 16 -- 680 new cases

Sept. 17 -- 829 new cases

Sept. 18 -- 695 new cases

Sept. 19 -- 483 new cases

Sept. 21 -- 1,536 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 22 -- 504 new cases

Sept. 23 -- 705 new cases

Sept. 24 -- 982 new cases

Sept. 25 -- 929 new cases

Sept. 26 -- 901 new cases

Sept. 28 -- 1,308 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 29 -- 898 new cases

Sept. 30 -- 1,054 new cases

Oct. 1 -- 891 new cases

Oct. 2 -- 780 new cases

Oct. 3 -- 1,158 new cases

Oct. 5 -- 1,407 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 6 -- 903 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wear a mask or face covering when in public.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

