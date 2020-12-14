36ºF

World

Total solar eclipse to cross Chile, Argentina on Dec. 14, 2020

Watch 2020′s only total solar eclipse live Monday morning

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

Tags: Total Solar Eclipse, Solar Eclipse, South America, Chile, Argentina, Science, Sun, Moon, Outer Space, Space, World News, World, News, December 14 2020, Eclipse, 2020 Solar Eclipse, NASA, Robotic Telescope, Telescope, Slooh
A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of, and completely covers, the sun.
A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of, and completely covers, the sun. (Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

The only total solar eclipse of the year will cross South America on Monday, Dec. 14.

  • You can watch live beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the video player below.

On Monday morning, the moon will pass directly in front of the sun, casting its shadow onto a narrow path that will cross southern South America -- specifically Chile and Argentina.

A total solar eclipse will cross Chile and Argentina on Dec. 14, 2020. Image courtesy of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
A total solar eclipse will cross Chile and Argentina on Dec. 14, 2020. Image courtesy of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). (NASA)

The event is actually the result of a remarkable geometric coincidence: The size of the moon and its distance from the earth is nearly the exact same size as the sun in our sky. So, in those rare occurrences where the moon makes a direct path across the sun, we get a solar eclipse.

If this were to happen when the moon is a bit farther from Earth in its orbit -- hence, a tad smaller -- then it doesn’t cover up the entire sun and instead creates an annular eclipse, where a bright ring of sunlight can be seen around the edges. On Dec. 14, however, the moon is closer to the Earth and will block out the entire sun, creating a temporary darkness.

Watch Slooh’s live coverage of the Dec. 14 total solar eclipse below.

In 2024, a total solar eclipse will take a path quite close to Detroit. The totality will be just south of Michigan’s state line.

Related: First woman, next man on moon will come from these NASA 18

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: