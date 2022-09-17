Queen Elizabeth funeral schedule, times, info for U.S. viewers

The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for her life at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service is planned for Monday morning in London, England, on Sept. 19, 2022. Here’s what you need to know if you’re watching in the U.S.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service schedule (times are EST):

5:45 a.m. -- funeral procession begins from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey

6 a.m. -- funeral service begins at at Westminster Abbey

12 p.m. -- funeral service ends, followed by procession

4 p.m. -- Committal Service will take place in St George’s Chapel; The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor

7:30 p.m. -- A private burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel

How to watch the Queen’s funeral service

We’ll carry special coverage of the funeral service on Local 4/NBC in Detroit starting at 5:30 a.m., through the end of the service at 12 p.m.

Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday

Associated Press reports: Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch.

After the state funeral on Monday, attended by 2,000 guests, including U.S. President Joe Biden and other visiting heads of state, Elizabeth’s coffin will be carried through the historic heart of London, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace on a horse-drawn gun carriage with Charles and other royals walking behind.

From London, the queen’s coffin will then be driven in the state hearse to Windsor for a committal service at St. George’s Chapel near Windsor Castle, attended by 800 people, including members of the queen’s household and Windsor estate staff.

At the end of the service, the coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault and the sovereign’s piper will play a lament. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will pronounce the blessing and the congregation will sing “God Save The King.”

Members of the royal family will then hold a private burial service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the queen will be interred with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at 99.