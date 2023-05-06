LIVE STREAM: King Charles III Coronation ceremony in London on May 6, 2023

LONDON – Watch King Charles III’s coronation ceremony on Saturday, live from Westminster Abbey in London, England.

The pomp, pageantry and symbolism dates back more than 1,000 years, but the crowning of this king will feature new twists on the tradition and changes from the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years ago.

Plans for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey call for a more toned-down affair than the last one, even though royals from other nations, heads of state and most of Charles’ family will be there, and the monarch plans to wear the same vestments as Elizabeth did.

Watch the event live at 6 a.m. (EDT) in the video player above.

---> What to know about King Charles III’s coronation