Detroit air quality among worst in world due to drifting wildfire smoke

Midwest air quality according to AirNow.Gov as of 12 p.m. on June 27, 2023

DETROIT – The air quality in Metro Detroit on Tuesday was among the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke coming from Canada.

Smoke from the ongoing massive wildfires burning in Canada continues to drift south into the U.S., affecting air quality in some states, including Michigan. On Tuesday, June 27, Detroit’s air quality was ranked sixth-worst in the world by IQAir’s air quality index.

IQAir placed Detroit’s air quality in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range, which largely affects children, older adults, and individuals with heart and lung disease, including asthma. A different source -- AirNow.gov, a website published by U.S. government agencies -- had recorded even worse air quality conditions in Detroit as of 12 p.m., ranking the air quality as “unhealthy” for all.

Wildfire smoke originating in Quebec, Canada, was impacting the Upper Peninsula and drifting even further south into the Lower Peninsula on Tuesday. An air quality alert was in effect for Southeast Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the smoke.

People can avoid the poor air quality by limiting time outdoors, especially time being active, and keeping windows closed. The National Weather Service encourages people to “run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters,” if possible.

Small particles in wildfire smoke can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe. The particles can also irritate the eyes, nose and throat.

People are also urged to avoid activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning.

Chicago was ranked No. 1 for the worst air quality in the world on Tuesday, according to IQAir. Minneapolis, Minnesota was ranked in second place, with Dubai and Lahore, Pakistan and Karachi, Pakistan coming in third, fourth, and fifth.

Wildfires have been burning up stretches of Canadian forests for weeks. Wildfire smoke has affected different parts of the U.S. at different times. Earlier this month, northeastern states were blanketed by the smoke, prompting a number of closures and warnings for people to stay inside.