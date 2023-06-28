Detroit air quality is worst in world Wednesday due to wildfire smoke

Air quality in the U.S. Midwest as of 6 a.m. on June 28, 2023.

DETROIT – Air quality in the Metro Detroit area was even worse on Wednesday than it was on Tuesday, ranking as second-worst in the world, as of Wednesday morning.

A thick smoke layer has drifted down into Detroit from ongoing wildfires burning in Canada. The smoke has significantly reduced visibility in Metro Detroit, with some areas experiencing little-to-no visibility early Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke drifted further south into the U.S. on Tuesday and has affected air quality in a few states, including here in Michigan.

On Wednesday, June 28, Detroit’s air quality was ranked second-worst in the world, behind Dubai, by IQAir’s air quality index. That ranking identified Detroit’s AQI as 168 on a 500 scale, which would mean the air is in the “unhealthy” range.

But AirNow.gov, a website published by U.S. government agencies, reported that Detroit’s air quality was in the “hazardous” range Wednesday morning. As of 6 a.m., AirNow listed Detroit’s AQI at 366. AirNow listed Dubai’s air quality at 204.

An air quality alert has been extended into Wednesday, and could be extended into Thursday again for Southeast Michigan. Small particles in the wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe -- especially for those in sensitive groups.

People are urged to stay indoors as much as possible and keep windows closed. Those who must go outdoors are urged to limit their time outside, and to wear a mask if outside for a prolonged period of time.

The National Weather Service encourages people to “run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters,” if possible. Activities that contribute to air pollution, like outdoor burning, are discouraged.

IQAir had Dubai ranked No. 1 for the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday. After Detroit, Chicago was ranked No. 3, Minneapolis, Minnesota was ranked No. 6, and Washington, D.C. was ranked No. 14.

Wildfires have been burning up stretches of Canadian forests for weeks. Wildfire smoke has affected different parts of the U.S. at different times. Earlier this month, northeastern states were blanketed by the smoke, prompting a number of closures and warnings for people to stay inside.