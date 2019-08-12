Wrong-way driver tells Michigan State Police he was drinking whiskey while driving

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. - When police stopped a man for traveling the wrong way on a freeway in Houghton Lake on Sunday, the driver told troopers he was drinking whiskey as he drove home.

According to Michigan State Police, the 64-year-old man was driving back to Lincoln Park from Green Bay, Wisconsin. He told police he had been drinking until he was stopped by troopers about 7:20 p.m.

Police received several calls about the man before stopping him. According to police, he was seen driving north erratically on southbound US-127.

Troopers were able to locate him when he got off on the eastbound M-55 ramp. He was stopped while leaving a Sunoco gas station in Houghton Lake.

The man had a blood alcohol content level three times the legal limit, police said.

