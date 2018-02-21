Ypsilanti residents frustrated by inconsistent mail delivery

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Residents in Ypsilanti said they're fed up with the Postal Service because of inconsistent delivery practices.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, who represents them, has stepped in on the issue. Many residents said they went to the mailbox on Presidents Day looking for a check or important document, only to realize they would have to wait another day.

Ypsilanti residents said they struggle with this type of issue every day.

Attorney Bill Babut, of Ypsilanti, said his law firm often goes without mail delivery. He said he sometimes has to go to the post office to pick up the mail and, last year, that nearly cost a client a home.

"We had a client almost lose her home to foreclosure because we did not receive a document," Babut said. "We had to close the office down and go and testify in federal court. We didn't get the document."

It's one of hundreds of similar stories, in which residents said they aren't getting their mail, or delivery comes late at night.

Dingell got calls about the problem and said she wants something to change fast.

"I worry about seniors waiting for their medicine and it's sitting in trucks," Dingell said.

Dingell corresponded with the U.S. postmaster general looking for some help, and that led to a town hall meeting being held on Thursday.

"I've spoke to some of them, and they're working their hearts out until 9 or 10 o'clock at night," Dingell said. "We need to get some answers because what is happening is unacceptable."

