4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards- Vote NOW for your favorite student athlete!

The time is now! Voting for the Fan Choice Awards is open, and we've already received thousands of votes! Is there a student you know that has been nominated for a Fan Choice Award? You can go to clickondetroit.com/4frenzy, find the sport or club that they are involved in, click on their name and hit that big green button that says "VOTE"- it's as easy as that!

You can vote for your favorite student or coach once per hour, every hour, up until 11 PM on Oct. 17. The people and student organizations with the most votes in each category will be announced as the winners of 4Frenzy's Fall Fan Choice Awards! It may take a few days to tally the votes, so be sure to check our 4Frenzy page to find out.

Did you miss the deadline to nominate your favorite student? Don't worry! You can still nominate them by sending an email to 4Frenzy@wdiv.com with their name, school, sport, and position that they play. Feel free to send along a picture of them and a reason why you want to nominate them too!

The winners will receive a 4Frenzy patch or a certificate, and their names and schools will be featured on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

We'll be doing stories on many of the nominees, so look for our "Spotlight" articles on ClickOnDetroit.com and you might just see your favorite student take the spotlight in a story all of their own!

In the meantime, don't forget to vote for your favorite Top 10 Spirit Squad and Marching Band before Oct. 13 at 11 p.m.

We want to give a special thank you to DMC Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Hungry Howie's, Meijer, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers and Ralph C. Wilson, Jr., Foundation for being our 4Frenzy sponsors!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.