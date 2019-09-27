Chief Cox sworn in; downtown gets a new ballet academy; your guide to Oktoberfest in Ann Arbor

Michael Cox takes the oath of office as Ann Arbor's new chief of police in council chambers on Sept. 24, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

The first week of fall saw the beginning of leaves changing, crisp weather and the swearing-in of Ann Arbor's new chief of police, Michael Cox. Cox's appointment was approved in July and he comes to Ann Arbor with 30 years of experience serving in the Boston Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon, in front of family, friends and colleagues, Cox took the oath of office and said, "This is the best decision that I probably have made -- ever."

🌱 City officials have approved a plan to clean up the Leslie Science & Nature Center's contaminated soil. In June, high levels of heavy metals, including arsenic and lead, were discovered at the site the center had designated for a new nature playscape. (MLive)

📊 A University of Michigan researcher has partnered with downtown provisioning center Om of Medicine for a joint study on medical cannabis use. (A4)

🎥 Watch: Three U-M alumni started a company to help streamline life's toughest talk: End-of-life wishes. (A4 Minutes)

🗣 On Sunday, the African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County, in partnership with the Ann Arbor District Library, will be releasing its sixth phase of the Living Oral History Project. (A4)

💡 U-M is building the country's most powerful laser system. Here's what you should know about ZEUS. (A4)

🤘 Do you know about All Girls Skate? It's a bi-monthly event that encourages women and girls of all ages to skate together at Ann Arbor Skate Park. (Michigan Radio)

🍜 Feel like trying a new restaurant but not sure where to start? Here's an expert (and beautifully photographed) guide to the best eateries and bars in the area. (Eater Detroit)

🍕 Speaking of food, a new, authentic New York pizza joint has opened on South U. Ann Arbor is the only place outside the five boroughs of NYC where you can get Joe's Pizza. (Michigan Daily)

🍻 Say "Prost!" at these fun Oktoberfest celebrations in the Ann Arbor area. (A4)

"I went away at 14, and I know how hard it is for the kids and their families. So, I really wanted to bring that high-level training into Michigan." - Jessica Morschakov, owner of the Academy of Russian Classical Ballet in Ann Arbor and Wixom

