Help Me Hank: Debate week in Detroit, infant sleeper recall, gift card scams

It was debate week in Detroit! Did you watch? What did you think?

I think the clear winner was the Fox Theatre. Did you see how beautiful it looked? It was a "wow" moment, and I'm so glad the national media is now working to tell more positive stories about Detroit and the resurgence. I was so over the blight obsession.

I watched both debates and look forward to seeing the debates between President Donald Trump and whomever wins the Democratic nomination for 2020.

We traveled to Flint this week to talk with Mayor Karen Weaver. She has met with several candidates, and we knew Flint would be a debate topic. It was both nights in Detroit. I really appreciated the answer from Marianne Williamson, who said what happened in Flint would not have happened in Grosse Pointe. I think most can agree that is likely true. I also talked with Weaver about the Flint investigation, and you will hear more from her about that very soon on Local 4.

Another week, another massive security hack. This time it was Capital One. This hack, the largest ever, affected 100 million people. Sadly, this type of cyber terror is only growing.

We did several stories about the hack and how to protect your information. My best advice is to lock your credit. It can be a hassle when applying for things, but I believe it's well worth it. Being the victim of an identity thief can cripple you financially, and it can take years to get your personal information and finances back on track.

I hope you have a great weekend!

Hank

Email: helpmehank@wdiv.com

@HelpMeHank

Remember the big recall of the Fisher Price Rock 'N Play Inclined Sleeper?

Now, 24,000 infant sleepers are being recalled due to the same safety concerns.

They're the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream bassinets.

The sleepers were sold for $60 at retailers such as Target, K-Mart, Marshalls and T.J.Maxx between November 2014 and February 2017.

The concern is that infants can roll onto their stomachs and suffocate. No injuries have been reported with these specific sleepers, but there have been deaths linked to this safety concern.

If you have one of the affected sleepers, stop using it and contact the company for a refund.

Here's what I don't understand: The Fisher Price recall was announced in April. The sleepers look the same. How did it take four months for someone to realize it was a good idea to pull this one off the market? I'm happy there were no deaths, and I'm so glad they recalled the sleepers before something could happen, but still, it took four months.

This one is always a good reminder: Never pay anyone in the form of a gift card. These scams are so popular that my producer's mother fell for the scam in the form of iTunes cards a few years ago. She said it happened through an email hack of one of her friends.

We just got word that a Brighton woman got scammed out of $23,000 in a IRS gift card scam, so it could happen to you, too.

Imposters pretend to be from the IRS, collecting taxes or fines, or a utility company. They could also act like a family member or friend with an emergency.

Remember, gift cards are for gifts, not payments.

For the back-to-college students, or any of you online shoppers, Target is doing a deal on home goods.

If you spend $30, you save $10. If you spend $100, you save $40. Just use the code "COLLEGE." That's a pretty good deal, right?

Also, I was on Bed Bath & Beyond's website, and they have a lot of great resources for back-to-school college students.

You can get a checklist for what you need, and there's a list of campus-ready shopping events where you can get great deals and free stuff! Check it out!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.