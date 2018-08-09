Hi Everyone,

Soooooo … let’s begin with the recall of the week.

Recall of the Week

CVS brand nasal spray. The voluntary recall underway because of a concerns over bacterial contamination. If you own the product, throw it out.

Scam of the Week

Thieves posing as political candidates hoping to get your donation. Most of these scammers are calling landlines and asking for your credit card information. If you want to donate to the candidates, go to their secure website or call the local campaign office.

Deal of the Week

Southwest airlines is cutting fares on hundreds of flights including many flights from Detroit Metro. Let’s travel everyone! Here are some of the deals I spotted on the website.

Detroit to Chicago roundtrip $162, Detroit to Atlanta $175 and Detroit to Vegas $328 roundtrip. Vegas also has some great hotels right now, but remember it’s hotter than hell right now in Vegas, which is why it’s cheap.

Hello from Hank

I’m excited to share this newsletter with you. I hope it’s a quick read and also provides you with some useful information. I don’t know about you, but sometimes I feel overwhelmed by all the info out ther,e which is why I wanted to keep the recall, scam and deal of the week short and sweet.

We’re working on a lot of exciting projects and gearing up for fall. Yes, I said fall. I was at Kroger the other day (did you see the video I posted on Facebook) and the fall pumpkins were already out. Come on! I’m not ready for cider and doughnuts yet. Slow your roll local stores wanting me to feel the fall love. Halloween is big business which is why they want you thinking fall weather, right? I’m not falling for it yet. I’ll wait until after Labor Day.

We continue to work the Nestle water story (have you been following our reports?) and will have more on that very soon. I just can’t get past the numbers … 80,000+ Michiganders were opposed to the deal, and yet it still got the green light from the DEQ. Something seems off to me.

We get so many tip calls and emails from our great viewers. If you have something you want our team to look into or if ya just want to say hello, please drop a line.

I hope you all have a great weekend. Enjoy summer because before ya know it we will be at football games and carving pumpkins.

Take care,

Hank

P.S. it’s my daughter’s first Halloween. I need costume suggestions, please!

