Monroe County event features cat show, adoptable felines
Just Cat-In Around Cat Show is Saturday
MONROE, Mich. – See a cat show and maybe bring home a new pet in the process this weekend.
The Cat Fanciers’ Association Just Cat-In Around Cat Show will be held Saturday at the Monroe County Community College. The show will feature more than 100 different cats.
Cats and kittens from the Monroe County Animal Shelter will also be at the show, looking for homes.
