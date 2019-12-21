These Detroit-based dogs are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Meeko, husky

Meeko is a male husky dog staying at Paws and Think Detroit.

Meeko is eager to make friends, and he'll get along great with your other dogs. He has been vaccinated, neutered and is already house-trained.

Meeko's current caretakers say:

Meeko is a handsome Siberian Husky. He is very sweet and affectionate, playful, expressive and just overall a big goofball. Meeko loves walks and going on runs.

Read more about Meeko on Petfinder.

Morticia, pit bull terrier mix

Morticia is a darling female pit bull terrier mix being cared for at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Morticia is the life of the party, and she's happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. Good news: She's already house-trained, spayed and vaccinated.

From Morticia's current caretaker:

Morticia is a calm, shy and very gentle girl. She doesn't sit on human furniture but loves to watch you from her dog bed. Morticia is still unsure about humans but loves dogs of all kinds. Morticia will allow for all handling and is not aggressive when scared. She just freezes.

Read more about how to adopt Morticia on Petfinder.

Bertha, pit bull terrier and American bulldog mix

Bertha is a female pit bull terrier and American bulldog mix being kept at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Bertha likes to socialize — she'll get along great with your other dogs. She is house-trained, spayed and vaccinated.

From Bertha's current caretaker:

Bertha is still very young, sweet, energetic and loves all people. Bertha is not intimidated by dogs or people, but enthusiastic and curious. She appears to have a very well rounded personality and allows all sorts of touch and interaction. Bertha is very soft, very photogenic and a really easy-going dog.

Read more about how to adopt Bertha on Petfinder.

Mamma Mia, yellow Labrador retriever mix

Mamma Mia is a female yellow Labrador retriever mix currently residing at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Mamma Mia is happy to keep company with other dogs. She's also been vaccinated and spayed.

Notes from Mamma Mia's caretakers:

Mamma Mia is a timid, but very sweet dog. There is no lack of affection from this girl once she trusts you. Mamma Mia walks well on the leash and is content when left alone.

Read more about Mamma Mia on Petfinder.

