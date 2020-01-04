These Detroit-based pups are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Scrambles, pit bull terrier Scrambles is a winsome female pit bull terrier dog being kept at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Scrambles needs special time to bond with you: She will need a home free of other dogs. Cats and children are okay. She has had all her shots. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Here's what Scrambles' friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of her: Scrambles is a walking miracle: we caught her in an abandoned garage. The neighbors had called and said her family left her there and moved away and that Scrambles was pregnant. We caught her but soon discovered that, instead of babies, her abdomen was filled with fluids. She was suffering from congestive heart failure due to stage 4 heartworm and was drained of the fluids and put on medication. She kept getting worse, coughing up blood and having no energy. We sought a second and third opinion and switched meds, but nothing seemed to help. Scrambles moved to live out the few months the vets had given her left to live - in foster care with toddlers and cats. But slowly and surely, Scrambles got better! She is now so healthy that we are seeking her a forever home, preferably with young children. Scrambles grunts (talks) and loves to snuggle. She likes short walks and snacks. Scrambles is everyone's favorite and deserves to be that! She is 4 years old, and it seems like she can become 5, 6 and 7! We do not know how long Scrambles life is going to be, but her current quality and enjoyment of her life is amazing, so reach out to join in on the fun! Read more about how to adopt Scrambles on Petfinder. Mario, German shepherd Mario is a handsome male German shepherd dog currently residing at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Mario is vaccinated. Fear not: He's already house-trained. Mario's current caretakers say: Mario came to us after he was found in the sewer under an abandoned factory in Detroit. He has previously been shot in the foot, and the bullet is still there. This old injury has been deemed inoperable, but luckily Mario is not in distress from this. His one paw remains large due to excessive tissue surrounding the bullet. Mario is crate and potty trained and knows to sit for his food. He has likely been a stray a very long time and needs to meet new people on his terms. Mario is attentive and appears to not dislike other dogs from a distance. We have not completed his testing with dogs, kids or cats, but feel free to write us. Mario can be fostered or fostered to adopt. Read more about Mario on Petfinder. Piper, Yorkshire terrier and chihuahua mix Piper is a female Yorkshire terrier and chihuahua mix being kept at Home Fur-Ever. Piper is happy to keep company with other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She's been vaccinated. Piper's current caretakers say: Piper was recently surrendered to our rescue because her owner had allergy issues and couldn't keep her. We think she would be best suited for a quieter home. She has done well with the other dogs at her new foster home as she adjusts to her new surroundings. Piper loves attention and affection and would do well with people familiar with small breed dogs. She loves to be held and sit in your lap but also likes to run around and explore inside and outside. She should be fine with older respectful kids but no young children. We were told she is 10 years old. Apply to adopt Piper today at Petfinder. Marshmallow, Westie Marshmallow is an adorable male Westie dog staying at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Marshmallow is a social animal, and he gets along well with other dogs. He's vaccinated and neutered. Read more about Marshmallow on Petfinder. Clarabelle, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix Clarabelle is a female pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix in the care of Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care. Clarabelle is already spayed. Read more about how to adopt Clarabelle on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.