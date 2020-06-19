These Detroit-based dogs are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Flossy, pit bull terrier

Flossy is a winsome female pit bull terrier dog being kept at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Flossy is a social butterfly, and she'll get along great with other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Flossy is spayed and vaccinated.

Flossy's current caretakers say:

Flossy is a fabulous, smaller pitbull with a fun personality. She is around 2 years old, and lives in foster care. We have, briefly, tested her with other dogs, and she was super friendly, curious and playful. She likes all people and is good in the house. Flossy is ready for a forever home!

Apply to adopt Flossy today at Petfinder.

Bear, Great Pyrenees

Bear is an adorable male Great Pyrenees dog being cared for at Home Fur-Ever.

Bear will get along great with your other dogs. Home Fur-Ever, however, wants to place him in a home without small children. He's already house-trained. He has been vaccinated.

From Bear's current caretaker:

Bear is a 5 year old, male Great Pyrenees who needs a home with no children and a yard with a privacy fence. He is unaltered at this time, but will be sterilized by Homefurever Rescue. He is incredibly sweet, but is dog selective.

Read more about Bear on Petfinder.

Lizzy, coonhound mix

Lizzy is a lovable female coonhound mix staying at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care.

She's already been spayed.

Here's what Lizzy's friends at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care think of her:

1) I am always on the go - I would enjoy exercise, training and playing with you 2) I like to be petted, but I am pretty low key about it. I may not beg for extra petting 3) I am very active and may accidentally knock down or intimidate smaller children 4) I do not enjoy playing with the dogs here and must be the only pet in your home 5) I am full grown.

Read more about Lizzy on Petfinder.

