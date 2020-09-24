Pet adoption fees reduced during Empty the Shelters event next weekend

DETROIT – BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is working with 160 shelter partners in 33 states to reduce adoption fees and find forever homes for pets during an Empty the Shelters event.

The event will run from Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.

During the event, BPF sponsors adoption fees so adopters pay $25 or less. This will be the sixth event this year.

“BPF is happy to host Empty the Shelters events as our budget allows because we know it works for our shelter partners and the pets in their care,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “By sponsoring adoption fees during ETS, we make it a win-win for everyone involved.”

All the pets included in the Empty the Shelters event will be microchipped and spayed/neutered. BPF will also honor foster-to-adopt cases that begin Oct. 1-4 and are finalized up to one week after the event.

